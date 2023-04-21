Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Shares Down 1.3%

Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.03 and last traded at $22.50. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.80.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.27.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates in Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

