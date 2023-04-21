Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Earnings Results

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 earnings per share.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $179.71. The company had a trading volume of 365,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,271. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $188.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.47.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelers Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $239,875,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after buying an additional 539,294 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $34,185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 285.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,066,000 after buying an additional 110,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,044,000 after buying an additional 95,519 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

