Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.22 earnings per share.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a twelve month low of $149.65 and a twelve month high of $194.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.66%.

In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,196.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200 over the last 90 days. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRV. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

