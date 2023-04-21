Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47, RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $9.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:TRV traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $179.11. 671,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,514,758. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

In other news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total value of $28,435,791.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 139.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Stories

