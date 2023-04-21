Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.47, RTT News reports. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TRV traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.89. 573,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,513,676. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $176.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.36. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Travelers Companies

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares in the company, valued at $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $239,875,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $34,185,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 285.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 149,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,066,000 after purchasing an additional 110,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 22.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 520,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 95,519 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

