Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at BTIG Research

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by BTIG Research from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TMCI has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock opened at $26.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.13 and a beta of -0.01. Treace Medical Concepts has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 4.41 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Insider Transactions at Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.77 million for the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,460.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,468,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas E. Timbie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,199,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,031,787.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 49,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $1,313,460.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,154,995 shares in the company, valued at $30,468,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,790 shares of company stock valued at $10,231,857 in the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Treace Medical Concepts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.