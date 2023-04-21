Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Downgraded by Truist Financial

Truist Financial cut shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 price target on the travel company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $40.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised Tripadvisor from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.47.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP opened at $18.25 on Thursday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $16.87 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The travel company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.79 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 1.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tripadvisor will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 683.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,152,305 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $22,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at about $537,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,396.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,649 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 164,847 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 6,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 21,835 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Tripadvisor by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 61,213 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 26,982 shares during the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tripadvisor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

See Also

