Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS) versus Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Critical Survey

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) and Tristar Acquisition I (NYSE:TRIS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Tristar Acquisition I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bain Capital Specialty Finance $219.54 million N/A $105.48 million $1.63 7.17 Tristar Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has higher revenue and earnings than Tristar Acquisition I.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bain Capital Specialty Finance 1 1 0 0 1.50 Tristar Acquisition I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Tristar Acquisition I, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance currently has a consensus target price of $12.75, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. Given Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bain Capital Specialty Finance is more favorable than Tristar Acquisition I.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of Tristar Acquisition I shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Bain Capital Specialty Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of Tristar Acquisition I shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tristar Acquisition I has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bain Capital Specialty Finance and Tristar Acquisition I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bain Capital Specialty Finance 47.19% 9.27% 4.17% Tristar Acquisition I N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Bain Capital Specialty Finance beats Tristar Acquisition I on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a business development company. They structure, monitor, and manage each of their portfolio companies’ investments. They provide services in private equity, credit, public equity, venture capital, and real estate.

About Tristar Acquisition I

Tristar Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on targeting a telecommunications and technology oriented company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

