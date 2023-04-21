TRON (TRX) Price Tops $0.0655 on Top Exchanges

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 21st. TRON has a total market cap of $4.69 billion and approximately $193.52 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0655 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges.

TRON Profile

TRON (CRYPTO:TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,732,233,204 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

