True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) PT Lowered to C$3.50 at National Bank Financial

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bank Financial from C$4.50 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TUERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $5.73.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

