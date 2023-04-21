Truist Financial Begins Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SRCL. TheStreet raised shares of Stericycle from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Stericycle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stericycle from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.00.

Stericycle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SRCL opened at $42.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $39.63 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

Insider Transactions at Stericycle

Stericycle ( NASDAQ:SRCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. The company had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.26 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stericycle news, Director Naren K. Gursahaney acquired 6,000 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.91 per share, for a total transaction of $287,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Stericycle by 0.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 75,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Stericycle by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 24,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 98.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

(Get Rating)

Stericycle, Inc engages in the provision of waste management services. It operates through the following segments: North America and International. The North America and International segments offer the following services: Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RWCS), Secure Information Destruction Services (SID), Communication and Related Services (CRS).

Featured Stories

