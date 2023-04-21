Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share.

Truist Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of TFC traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.86. 1,611,466 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,221,020. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $53.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day moving average of $42.81.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFC. Barclays lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

In other news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Truist Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

