Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Stock Price Down 5.6% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) were down 5.6% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $31.57 and last traded at $31.61. Approximately 8,589,865 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 12,296,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.48.

The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stephens downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.29.

In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 239,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,176,000 after buying an additional 35,221 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 53.2% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 198,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,208,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,199,000 after acquiring an additional 52,861 shares during the period. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 63,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.