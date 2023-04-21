Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Trupanion from $63.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Trupanion from $109.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Trupanion from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Trupanion has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $83.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.17 and a beta of 1.71.

Insider Activity at Trupanion

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.28 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,558,707.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $141,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,109 shares in the company, valued at $29,558,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tricia Plouf sold 700 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.76, for a total transaction of $41,832.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,534.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,300 shares of company stock worth $1,589,588. Company insiders own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trupanion

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Trupanion by 235.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trupanion by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Trupanion Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Stories

