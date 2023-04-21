Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIP) to Issue Dividend of $0.02

Tufton Oceanic Assets Limited (LON:SHIPGet Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Tufton Oceanic Assets stock opened at GBX 1.14 ($0.01) on Friday. Tufton Oceanic Assets has a 1 year low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.42 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £3.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.14.

About Tufton Oceanic Assets

