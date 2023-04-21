Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 290,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 593,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Tuya Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Get Tuya alerts:

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Tuya Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tuya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.