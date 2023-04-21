Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 290,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 593,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
