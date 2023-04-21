Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYAGet Rating) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.08 and last traded at $2.07. Approximately 290,256 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 593,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

Tuya Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.03 and a current ratio of 12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.75.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYAGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $45.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 70.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tuya

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TUYA. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuya during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tuya in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. 7.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

Featured Articles

