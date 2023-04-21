Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $424.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $301.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $436.58.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $375.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $337.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $329.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $425.80. The company has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.61%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,898 shares of company stock valued at $6,195,979. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,642,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5,230.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 204,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200,967 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $52,497,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 750,464 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,957,000 after purchasing an additional 159,618 shares in the last quarter. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

