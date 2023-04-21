U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.5 %

NYSE USB opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.72 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.92.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 51.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $2,514,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,731,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 86,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on USB shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Argus dropped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.