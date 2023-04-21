U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. 28,290,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,531,880. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average of $42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.