U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. U.S. Bancorp updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.52. The stock had a trading volume of 28,289,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,531,880. The company has a market capitalization of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $53.37.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USB. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 62.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

