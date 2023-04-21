Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co

W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co cut its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ULTA. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,220,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.7 %

ULTA stock traded down $3.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $541.33. The company had a trading volume of 167,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,970. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $525.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $478.21. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $553.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.15. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 67.19% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ULTA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Cowen lifted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ulta Beauty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $650.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $561.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,822.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.