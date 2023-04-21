Union Bankshares, Inc. (UNB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on May 4th

Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Saturday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Union Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years.

Union Bankshares Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:UNB traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.25. 1,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,749. The stock has a market cap of $100.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Union Bankshares has a twelve month low of $20.15 and a twelve month high of $31.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UNB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 23.79%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNB. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Union Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Bankshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 9.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,250 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Union Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares, Inc is a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and wealth management and trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

