Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,051 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,534,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,078,153,000 after acquiring an additional 281,950 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after acquiring an additional 128,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $876,948,000 after purchasing an additional 60,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $209.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $202.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $123.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.58. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $250.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

