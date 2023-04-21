Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stock Position Lessened by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,552 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:UNP traded down $4.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,153. The company has a market capitalization of $121.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.69 and a fifty-two week high of $242.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.67 and a 200-day moving average of $203.58.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.37.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.