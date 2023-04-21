United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 3.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.24) EPS. United Airlines updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $3.50-$4.00 EPS.

United Airlines Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UAL traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.25. 933,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,717,041. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.87. United Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $55.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.32.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

In other news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $1,014,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,945.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 20,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,945.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 544.8% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in United Airlines by 151.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in United Airlines by 255.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

