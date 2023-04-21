United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of United Community Banks from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.25.

United Community Banks Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $27.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.38. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $25.13 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.96.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.10). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm had revenue of $241.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Community Banks

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 46,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.6% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 14,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 6.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

See Also

