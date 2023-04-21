United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI) Trading Down 0.8%

United States Commodity Index Fund (NYSEARCA:USCI – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $55.22 and last traded at $55.40. Approximately 4,492 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 29,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.82.

United States Commodity Index Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $202.21 million, a P/E ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 0.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Commodity Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in United States Commodity Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $9,085,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 745.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 62,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 54,910 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $2,099,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $1,127,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Commodity Index Fund by 45.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after buying an additional 19,878 shares during the period.

United States Commodity Index Fund Company Profile

The United States Commodity Index Fund, LP (USCI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SummerHaven Dynamic Commodity index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 14 commodity futures contracts selected based on their level of backwardation and price momentum. USCI was launched on Aug 10, 2010 and is managed by US Commodity Funds.

