UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is FCF Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

FCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,737 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UNH. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.88.

UNH stock traded down $4.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $482.55. 1,318,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,616,438. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $449.70 and a 52-week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $450.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

