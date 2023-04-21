UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Position Raised by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,979 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 3.4% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nelson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Capital Management LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. AJ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded down $4.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $483.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,025,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,611,761. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $449.70 and a 52 week high of $558.10. The stock has a market cap of $450.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $506.75.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

