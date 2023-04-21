UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $486.51. 549,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,604,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $453.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $449.70 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $486.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.75.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNH shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.88.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

