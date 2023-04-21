UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

UNH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $550.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $617.00 to $627.00 in a research note on Monday. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $630.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $601.50.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $487.46 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $486.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $506.75. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $449.70 and a 12-month high of $558.10. The company has a market capitalization of $454.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.18%.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,337 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 2,873 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 502 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 946 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.



