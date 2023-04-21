Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $143.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on UHS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $132.13.

NYSE UHS opened at $136.08 on Thursday. Universal Health Services has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.06. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 793 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $96,991.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company's stock, valued at $272,751.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total value of $201,158.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $387,820.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 187 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4,785.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 342 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Universal Health Services by 33.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

