US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on USFD. Barclays upgraded shares of US Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.45.

US Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of USFD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.27. 717,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,136,063. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.82. US Foods has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $41.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at US Foods

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. US Foods had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other US Foods news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,698,246 shares of company stock valued at $298,770,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,841,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,002,000 after purchasing an additional 167,929 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in US Foods by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,765,000 after buying an additional 1,804,364 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in US Foods by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,790,000 after buying an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. Dorsal Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 4,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,585,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in US Foods by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

