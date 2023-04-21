US Solar Fund (LON:USF) Trading Down 1.3%

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.79 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.79 ($0.01). Approximately 12,790 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 106,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.80 ($0.01).

US Solar Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 million and a PE ratio of 19.95.

US Solar Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. US Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15,000.00%.

About US Solar Fund

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

