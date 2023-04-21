V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VFC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Edward Jones raised V.F. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Friday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of V.F. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

V.F. Stock Down 1.0 %

VFC stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34. V.F. has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $58.88.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 112.15%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 15,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,350. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.69 per share, with a total value of $400,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carol L. Roberts purchased 7,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,786.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of V.F.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in V.F. by 345.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Articles

