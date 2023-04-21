Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Rating Lowered by Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Valero Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $152.38.

NYSE VLO opened at $122.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day moving average is $130.09.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 6,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

