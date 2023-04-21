Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Boosted by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 122.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,652 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 3.3% of Allen Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 5,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 67,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

VEA traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.32. 3,825,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,731,649. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The stock has a market cap of $110.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

