Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Position Lessened by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,206 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9,041.9% in the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 9,470,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,110,000 after buying an additional 9,366,623 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,051,000 after buying an additional 5,921,464 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $223,735,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 106,985,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,995,000 after buying an additional 2,680,490 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VEA opened at $46.29 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $46.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.