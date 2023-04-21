Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 53,593 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.2% of Nelson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 117,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,592,000 after purchasing an additional 24,610 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,277.2% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 97,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after buying an additional 90,118 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,382.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 356,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 332,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,165,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,306,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,449,005. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.55. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.