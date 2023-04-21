Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthstar Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.47. 73,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,918. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.92. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $267.80. The company has a market cap of $79.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

