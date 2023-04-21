Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lessened by ESG Planning

ESG Planning cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 3.4% of ESG Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. ESG Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 581.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $381,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,828 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29,048.8% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 462,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 461,005 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $62,872,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9,682.1% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 180,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,616,000 after purchasing an additional 178,538 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 787,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,929,000 after acquiring an additional 164,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $378.01. 131,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,898. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $291.61 and a 1-year high of $391.60. The stock has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $367.36 and a 200-day moving average of $343.70.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

