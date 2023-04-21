Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Ledge Wealth Management Inc.

Ledge Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,633 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 3.0% of Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ledge Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Index Fund Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 178,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,778,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

VOE traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $134.15. 67,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,115. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.76 and a 200 day moving average of $136.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $151.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

