Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Increased by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $188.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,293. The stock has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.49.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

