Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 760.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,221 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.5% of Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 182.1% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.93. The stock had a trading volume of 872,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,761,966. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $401.89.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

