Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the previous session’s volume of 14,860 shares.The stock last traded at $93.21 and had previously closed at $93.35.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.61 and a 200-day moving average of $95.70. The company has a market cap of $505.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

