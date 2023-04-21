Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.11. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

