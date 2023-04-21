Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Vaxcyte from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Vaxcyte from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vaxcyte currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.00.
Vaxcyte Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $45.39 on Tuesday. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $17.44 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.
Institutional Trading of Vaxcyte
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.9% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.9% during the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 4.4% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.50% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.
