Velas Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $46.79 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. During the last week, Velas has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0192 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $46.79 million and $1.09 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00062356 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00039525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00020085 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001222 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,441,246,740 coins and its circulating supply is 2,441,246,737 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

