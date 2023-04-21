VentriPoint Diagnostics (CVE:VPT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.16

VentriPoint Diagnostics Ltd. (CVE:VPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 311629 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 6.36 and a quick ratio of 6.67.

Ventripoint Diagnostics Ltd., a medical device company, develops and commercializes diagnostic tools that monitor patients with heart disease worldwide. The company offers Ventripoint Medical System (VMS), a medical imaging system that is used to generate three-dimensional models with critical volume and functional measurements of a patient's heart chambers; VMS+ software for use in creating three-dimensional model of the heart chamber using echocardiograms and magnetic resonance imaging images; and obtain reproducible, accurate volumetric measurement, and ejection fraction.

