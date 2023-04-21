VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) versus NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Financial Survey

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME – Get Rating) and NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VerifyMe and NextGen Healthcare’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VerifyMe $19.58 million 0.84 -$14.40 million ($1.77) -0.99 NextGen Healthcare $596.35 million 1.99 $1.62 million $0.35 51.43

NextGen Healthcare has higher revenue and earnings than VerifyMe. VerifyMe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextGen Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VerifyMe -73.55% -21.05% -16.52% NextGen Healthcare 3.66% 6.46% 4.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares VerifyMe and NextGen Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VerifyMe and NextGen Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VerifyMe 0 0 2 0 3.00 NextGen Healthcare 0 2 3 0 2.60

VerifyMe currently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.68%. NextGen Healthcare has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.78%. Given VerifyMe’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe VerifyMe is more favorable than NextGen Healthcare.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.7% of VerifyMe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of VerifyMe shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of NextGen Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

VerifyMe has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextGen Healthcare has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextGen Healthcare beats VerifyMe on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc. engages in the provision of software driven predictive analytics logistics. It operates under the PeriShip Global Solutions and VerifyMe Solutions segments. The PeriShip Global Solutions segment offers a value-added service provider for time and temperature sensitive parcel management. The VerifyMe Solutions segment specializes in solutions that connect brands with consumers through their products. The company was founded by Norman A. Gardner on November 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Lake Mary, FL.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange. The company was founded by Sheldon Razin in 1974 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

