VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Sells $27,075.00 in Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.60, for a total transaction of $27,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,147.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $215.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.63. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $224.56. The firm has a market cap of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.01.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VeriSign

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $201,956,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,136,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,386,000. CCLA Investment Management bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,137,000. Finally, Natixis grew its holdings in VeriSign by 3,177.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 267,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,038,000 after acquiring an additional 259,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

